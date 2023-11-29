57°F
Tourism

Reid Airport set a big record in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Guests at the ticket counters at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19 ...
Guests at the ticket counters at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

More passengers used Harry Reid International Airport in October than any month in history.

The Clark County Department of Aviation on Wednesday reported that 5.5 million passengers flew in and out of the airport serving Las Vegas.

That total beat the previous record of 5.2 million passengers in October 2022 and this year’s best to date, 5 million in May.

“October 2023 was the busiest month ever as Harry Reid International Airport served 5.47 million passengers,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation.

“Not only was domestic travel at unprecedented volumes, more than 300,000 passengers traveled on international flights in a single month for the first time since January 2020 — a very encouraging sign of global aviation recovery,” she said in an emailed statement. “As 2023 passenger volume continues to outpace 2022’s levels, we are seeing the impact of our community’s growth and its evolution into the sports and entertainment capital of the world. Even with this increased demand, the Clark County Department of Aviation system continues to rise to the occasion and provide a world-class customer experience.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Workers began removing fencing around the Formula One race track near the Fountains of Bellagio ...
When will the Strip be back to normal?
By / RJ

Strip attractions are slowly returning to normal from the Formula One race with trees returning to the Bellagio and a promise that gondoliers will be back in front of The Venetian by early December.

