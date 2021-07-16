Sands Expo changing name to The Venetian Expo on Sept. 2

In addition to the name change at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, the meeting space within The Venetian also is taking on a new name, The Venetian Convention Center.

This March 3, 2021, file photo shows The Venetian and Sands Expo on the Strip in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Sands Expo & Convention Center, the 2.25 million-square-foot convention center adjacent to The Venetian, is getting a name change.

The largest private convention facility in the United States will become known as The Venetian Expo beginning Sept. 2.

The Venetian Congress Center, a group of meeting rooms and ballrooms within The Venetian, will see its name changed at the same time to The Venetian Convention Center.

“Although their names are changing, you can expect the same unmatched service from our team members in these venues,” George Markantonis, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian Resort, said in a Thursday release.

This year, The Venetian Expo will host several of the top 25 tradeshows in the United States, including ISC West, a security conference; the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Global Health Conference & Exhibition; JCK Las Vegas, a jewelry exhibition; and the American Urological Association.

“It’s great to have bookings for our meetings business so strong as we look to the second half of the year,” said Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales for The Venetian. “As we were one of the only companies in this industry to pledge no layoffs or furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic, our team members are energized and ready to provide the level of service for which we are known.”

Company officials also announced they have begun booking its newest meeting room, The Stella Studio.

The new space is a multifunctional venue with more than 8,000 square feet. The Stella Studio offers private meeting or event space, with natural light, and is customizable to meet the needs of small to midsize groups. The studio’s dedicated kitchen and full bar provide space for receptions, coffee, and continental breakfast.

The company also has launched its Venetian Meetings Virtual Planner, a tool that provides information to meetings planners before talking with the sales team.

In addition to providing the dimensions and capacities for each venue, Venetian Meetings Virtual Planner takes users through a virtual tour of the venues and provides fly-through videos and photos.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.