Southwest successful in bid to fly from Vegas to this restricted airport

Because the convenient Washington D.C. airport has a special flight restriction, only a limited number of trips are allowed there. Now, Southwest is getting one of them.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Department of Transportation has tentatively approved Southwest Airlines’ bid to offer nonstop, round-trip flights between Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C.

The Dallas-based commercial air carrier — the busiest at Reid — applied for one of five new routes to the Washington airport in June and Southwest and a contingent of Las Vegas supporters lobbied Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to grant a route to Southwest.

The prospect for a new route was granted when lawmakers approved the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

Reagan National is restricted by a 1,250-mile perimeter rule that limits the number of flights to the airport from beyond that distance. There are 40 flights that have exemptions to the rule and the new reauthorization adds five round trips to that total.

Currently, only American Airlines offers daily nonstop round trips between Reid and Reagan National. Southwest officials say they’ll be able to offer flights at lower fares than legacy air carriers.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation for its tentative approval of our application to provide nonstop service between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Las Vegas, along with the only one-stop, no change service between DCA and Sacramento,” an airline spokesperson said in a Wednesday release. “This route will provide consumers with lower average fares and more choice when traveling between these important markets, and we look forward to offering Southwest’s unmatched hospitality, flexible policies, and competitive fares.”

