Southwest to begin selling tickets to this restricted airport

Southwest Airlines will begin selling tickets for its newly approved round-trip route between Harry Reid International Airport and Washington D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Dallas-based airline announced Wednesday that it will begin ticket sales Friday for flights that begin Feb. 13.

Southwest, the busiest commercial air carrier at the Las Vegas airport, applied for and received permission from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a daily flight on the route, which is restricted from having flights longer than 1,250 miles. The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 enabled exemptions for five additional round-trip flights to and from Reagan National, a convenient airport close to the U.S. Capitol and central Washington D.C.

The eastbound flight will be a continuation of a route from Sacramento, California, and will leave Las Vegas daily at 8:30 a.m., arriving in Washington at 3:55 p.m.

The westbound return flights will leave Washington at 4:35 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m.

“Southwest Airlines is grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation for its approval of our application to provide nonstop service between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Las Vegas, along with the only one-stop, no change service between DCA and Sacramento,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“This route will provide consumers with lower average fares and more choice when traveling between these important markets, and we look forward to offering Southwest’s unmatched hospitality, flexible policies, and competitive fares.”

