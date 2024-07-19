Spaceport developers sign agreement to test drones at desert site

The developers of the Las Vegas Spaceport west of the city added drone testing to its list of features it hopes to enable after being authorized to build an airstrip.

With 13 spaceports already authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Las Vegas Spaceport would become one of the few inland ports. (Las Vegas Spaceport)

The developers of the Las Vegas Spaceport west of the city have signed an agreement with administrators of Nevada’s unmanned aircraft systems programs to become a test site for drones.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Las Vegas Spaceport and Nevada Autonomous — the Nevada Center for Applied Research at the University of Nevada, Reno — to develop a test site for unmanned aircraft.

Spaceport developers say the agreement marks a crucial milestone in its efforts toward transforming Southern Nevada into a hub for aerospace innovation and exploration.

“Nevada must seize the opportunity to cultivate a thriving economy rooted in cutting-edge technology,” Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer said in an emailed statement. “The Las Vegas Spaceport is attracting forward-thinking businesses aligned with our mission to foster a new industry in Southern Nevada. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Nevada Center for Applied Research to establish a premier drone test site that will serve as a beacon of innovation.”

Spaceport officials also distributed a YouTube video showing a drone patrolling the Spaceport site, a 240-acre patch of desert in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Lauer is attempting to raise $310 million from investors to develop the Spaceport site.

The Clark County Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration have authorized construction of an airstrip at the site, designated as Las Vegas Executive Airport. Commission approval came in May and the FAA authorization occurred in June.

Future plans call for a launching pad, hangars and support facilities and a hotel and casino.

Lauer envisions the Spaceport to help bolster tourism in Southern Nevada.

The Spaceport has a team of technical advisers to guide the development process and among some of the project’s ambitious plans is to develop a runway to accommodate planes capable of launching rockets that can achieve orbit, a flight school for future aviation engineers and a site for competitive air racing.

Nevada Autonomous was launched at UNR in 2022 after Nevada was one of seven states authorized by the FAA to serve as a center for development and testing of unmanned autonomous vehicles and systems. The center, which also works with driverless cars, underwater robots, stationary robotic systems and advanced manufacturing systems, was developed after the Governor’s Office of Economic Development was part of a nationwide effort to secure testing facilities for autonomous vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.