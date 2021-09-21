US Travel Association holds news conference at IPW trade show

The U.S. Travel Association held a press conference Tuesday morning as the international IPW travel trade event continues at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The association bills IPW as a “national showcase of America, where U.S. travel exhibitors connect with travel buyers and media from more than 70 countries to promote their product, negotiate future business and build relationships.”

It says the international inbound travel trade show drives $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States.

Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, kicked off the 52nd IPW with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the convention center’s new West Hall.

“We are thrilled to reconnect with our travel colleagues face to face over the next few days, igniting new business and inspiring a fierce comeback for international inbound travel, an effort that we will achieve through our work together,” he said at an opening ceremony.