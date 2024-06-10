90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Virgin announces new flights from Las Vegas to England

Virgin Group founder and CEO Richard Branson spoke at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Monday morning on the launch of Virgin Atlantic's new route between Las Vegas and Manchester. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson pops a champagne bottle following a press conference a ...
Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson pops a champagne bottle following a press conference announcing the purchase of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie
More Stories
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Red Rock Resorts operates 3K valley hotel rooms
Gondolas are shown in the canals in front of the Venetian Resort-Hotel-Casino at dusk Friday, O ...
Casinos are the top water users in the region. Does that show the whole picture?
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
New Strip resort extends loyalty tier matching promotion
Southwest adding flights to Las Vegas for 4 Raiders’ games
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 9:37 am
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 10:33 am

Virgin Group founder and CEO Richard Branson spoke at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Monday morning on the launch of Virgin Atlantic’s new route between Las Vegas and Manchester.

The British billionaire was joined at his off-Strip Las Vegas hotel by Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham, among others.

The executives also spokr on Virgin Atlantic’s 40th anniversary and what’s next for the airline.

Virgin Atlantic restarted its nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and Manchester, England on June 2. The airline offers flights three days a week on an Airbus A350 jet capable of carrying 397 passengers.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Second day of Culinary strike at off-Strip casino winds down
recommend 2
International arrivals boost passenger counts at Las Vegas airport
recommend 3
2 Nevada casinos plan renovations
recommend 4
Restaurant, off-Strip casino in legal fight over failed sportsbook concept
recommend 5
Want to remember your Vegas trip? Grab these souvenirs
recommend 6
‘Horrible proposal’: Union responds to Virgin’s last offer in negotiations