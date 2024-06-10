Virgin announces new flights from Las Vegas to England

Richard Branson, the billionaire entrepreneur, spoke on the 40th anniversary of Virgin Atlantic as well as the new flight from Vegas to England.

Casinos are the top water users in the region. Does that show the whole picture?

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson pops a champagne bottle following a press conference announcing the purchase of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, March 30, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Virgin Group founder and CEO Richard Branson spoke at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Monday morning on the launch of Virgin Atlantic's new route between Las Vegas and Manchester. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Virgin Group founder and CEO Richard Branson spoke at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Monday morning on the launch of Virgin Atlantic’s new route between Las Vegas and Manchester.

The British billionaire was joined at his off-Strip Las Vegas hotel by Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Virgin Hotels Collection CEO James Bermingham, among others.

The executives also spokr on Virgin Atlantic’s 40th anniversary and what’s next for the airline.

Virgin Atlantic restarted its nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and Manchester, England on June 2. The airline offers flights three days a week on an Airbus A350 jet capable of carrying 397 passengers.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.