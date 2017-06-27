Viva Aerobus plans Las Vegas-Mexico City flights starting in December

Viva Aerobus will launch daily, nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Mexico City starting Dec. 16, with introductory fares starting at $82, airline officials announced Tuesday.

Mexico is the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, with more than 1.2 million visitors annually. (Screengrab/vivaaerobus.com)

The low-cost carrier’s online itinerary lists departures from McCarran International Airport for 1:35 p.m. daily, arriving at Mexico City International Airport at 7 p.m. Return flights leave Mexico City at 10:35 a.m. and land in Las Vegas at 12:20 p.m.

Mexico is the second-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, with more than 1.2 million visitors annually, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said, adding that the new flights are projected to generate nearly $78 million.

“Thanks to our unbeatable prices, we make it possible for more Mexican tourists to visit one of the most attractive destinations in the United States, Las Vegas,” Gian Carlo Nucci, CEO of Grupo Viva Aerobus, said in a statement. “In addition, this route is also a bridge for more people to visit Mexico City from our northern neighbor.”

