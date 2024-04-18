Weekly fireworks show coming to downtown Las Vegas

A Las Vegas casino is bringing a Disneyland staple to the skies above downtown. Here’s when it will begin.

Boutique hotel on the Strip to be rebranded

How did Vegas become the wedding capital of the world?

Fireworks explode from the Plaza just after midnight during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas casino is bringing a Disneyland staple to the skies above downtown.

The Plaza hotel-casino will start weekly live fireworks on Fridays throughout the summer, the Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks series, inspired by the theme park’s frequent shows, it announced Thursday.

“The Plaza is known for its great fireworks on New Year’s Eve and July 4th, but who says fireworks are only for those holidays?” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a news release. “This summer, we wanted to celebrate and give a gift to everyone downtown by sharing the excitement and fun of our fireworks shows with them every Friday night.”

Fireworks shows begin at 9:15 p.m., starting May 24 for Memorial Day weekend and ending Aug. 30 for Labor Day weekend, according to the property located at the end of the Fremont Street Experience, on Main Street. A spokesperson for the property said the show will last “several minutes.”

Fremont Street-area casinos say the show will add to the pedestrian mall’s party atmosphere.

“The weekly fireworks show will amp up Fremont Street’s high-energy atmosphere to a new level,” Circa owner Derek Stevens said in the release. “It’s a terrific addition for the entire neighborhood, providing another exciting reason for visitors to come downtown. Huge thanks to Jonathan and the Plaza team for bringing this idea to life. We’ll definitely be enjoying the show every week from Circa’s rooftop lounge, Legacy Club.”

The shows are weather dependent. Check the resort-casino’s social media channels for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.