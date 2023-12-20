‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve

It’s not even Christmas and local event coordinators are planning for a big New Year’s Eve on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Officials applaud at a news conference announcing the New Year’s Eve fireworks plan at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Steve Hill, president of Las Vegas Convention Authority, speaks at a news conference announcing the New Year’s Eve fireworks plan at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Scott Cooper, director of business development for Fireworks by Grucci, speaks at a news conference announcing the New Year’s Eve fireworks plan at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Beginning at midnight on New Year’s Day, thousands of shimmering lights, gold accents and criss-crossing comets set to party music will make up the eight-minute fireworks show on the Strip as part of an event that attempts to go brighter every year. This time, organizers will do that with the addition of another rooftop to the skyline: Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The property will be the ninth casino with fireworks displays, pending final approval from the Clark County Fire Department.

Las Vegas officials hope to dazzle the 356,000 expected visitors on the Strip, they said during a Thursday news conference at Fashion Show mall.

“2023 was a spectacular year in this city,” Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said. “We had so many great things happen in 2023 and we’re going to carry that energy into 2024.”

This year’s theme is “More in ’24,” and the show will feature custom fireworks from show co-producers Fireworks by Grucci, a New York-based company. They’ll include 24 Karat Gold Glitter aerial shells, multicolored mines and crossing variegated comets, among others. Some displays will create shapes in the sky, including a chalice and champagne flute, said Scott Cooper, Fireworks by Grucci’s director of business development.

Pyrotechnic displays are expected to launch from nine rooftop locations: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World, Fontainebleau and the Strat, according to a news release. Rio will serve as the command center.

The show will be set to music, kicking off with the traditional song “Auld Lang Syne” before diving into more pop, rock and hits like “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Get the Party Started” by Pink and “Dream On” by Aerosmith. The full set can be heard on KOMP 92.3 and 97.1 The Point.

It will take five days to install the pyrotechnics on resort rooftops, manned by 66 pyrotechnicians and more than 90 additional security, engineers and hotel personnel, event organizers said.

Downtown Las Vegas will also join the revelry. The Fremont Street Experience will host its “NYE Time of Your Life Festival” with live performances on three stages from Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet, Kid n’ Play and others. Pre-sale tickets are available for $50.

Fremont Street partygoers will get a chance to see fireworks, too, when the Plaza sets off its fireworks show at midnight. A portion of Main Street, between the Plaza and Fremont Street Experience pedestrian mall, will be closed to vehicles during the show.

Revelers and residents also should be aware of major street closures that will take place before and during the fireworks shows.

According to the city of Las Vegas, Interstate 15 offramps at Flamingo Road in both directions will be shut down at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Road closures on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue will begin at 6:30. The Strip will be completely shut down to all vehicle traffic by 8.

To help partygoers travel safely, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on all transit routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Detour and route details are available online at rtcsnv.com/newyears.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.