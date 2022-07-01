Welcome to ‘Wedding Row’ in downtown Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas unveiled 12 new banners located downtown to highlight chapels in the “Wedding Capital of the World.”

The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row” with banners, seen on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row” with banners on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. Pictured is a banner at the intersection of Bonneville Avenue and 3rd Street, across from Vegas Weddings. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row” with banners, seen on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Newlyweds leave the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Weddings chapel on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas designated several wedding chapels and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau as “Wedding Row.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorful banners now hang along several downtown Las Vegas streets, celebrating the wedding industry’s importance to the city.

The city of Las Vegas launched a project last year to identify key districts with banners and signage in downtown as a way to encourage visitation. The banners, unveiled this week, highlight the newly established Wedding Row in the city.

Placed outside some of Las Vegas’ wedding chapels downtown and the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, 12 eye-catching banners show off couples enjoying their big day in the “Wedding Capital of the World.”

“We are very excited to see Wedding Row come to fruition,” Assistant County Clerk Carl Bates said in a news release. “This project has been a successful collaborative effort with the city of Las Vegas and will go a long way to help recognize how instrumental the wedding chapel industry has been in establishing Las Vegas as the Wedding Capital of the World.”

The signs hang from light posts outside several chapels, including the Vegas Wedding Chapel and Stained Wedding Chapel, to help guide the way for couples looking to get hitched.

The banners can be viewed hanging from downtown light posts along Third Street between Bridger and Bonneville avenues, on Lewis Avenue between Casino Center Boulevard and Third, on Bridger between Casino Center and Third and other downtown locations, the city said in a statement.

“Wedding Row will bring new opportunities to downtown Las Vegas by recognizing the significant economic impact that weddings have on our city,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said in the city release. “Las Vegas has hundreds of weddings every week and we hope this project will help support our chapels and surrounding businesses as they celebrate true love.”

The Wedding Row banners follow the recent establishment of downtown’s Restaurant Row @ Carson Ave. and Brewery Row, which each also features banners.

The district banners are part of the city’s Downtown Master Plan – Vision 2045. Among the districts included in the plan are the Resort &Casino District, Civic &Business District, 18b Arts District, Gateway District, Symphony Park District, Market District, Fremont East District, Design District, Cashman District, Historic Westside District, Founders District and the Las Vegas Medical District.

The local wedding industry has bounced back after a rough 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marriage License Bureau issued over 77,000 marriage licenses in 2021, compared with 56,331 in 2020. The local wedding industry generated $88 million in tax revenues in 2021.

County Clerk Lynn Goya called 2021 “one of the best years we’ve had in a while” during the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Wedding Industry address last week.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.