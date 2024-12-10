What were Las Vegas’ 5 hottest tickets in 2024?

Out-of-towners account for 92 percent of StubHub ticket buyers for sports and entertainment events in Las Vegas, the secondary market ticket seller announced Tuesday.

A scene from Phish's opening night at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2024. (Alive Coverage)

A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Chloe Weir)

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A group of Kansas City Chiefs fans embraces after their team won Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In 2024, 92 percent of StubHub customers for Las Vegas events were from outside of the market, the secondary ticket marketplace announced Tuesday. That gives Las Vegas the distinction as StubHub’s top U.S. destination for visitors attending events.

Las Vegas is such a draw for tourists attending events that it outsold second place New York on StubHub by 56 percentb.

This year saw Las Vegas host its first Super Bowl in February at Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. The excitement around hosting the “Big Game” in Sin City led to the NFL championship game being named as StubHub’s best-selling single-day sporting event worldwide in 2024.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl outsold last year’s Super Bowl in Arizona by 76 percent and saw more than double the number of buyers than all five games of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Showing the worldwide appeal of Las Vegas and the Super Bowl, StubHub ticket buyers for this year’s game hailed from all 50 states and 21 countries.

Despite ranking at StubHub’s largest single-day sporting event of the year globally, the Super Bowl wasn’t considered the top live event in Las Vegas in 2024. Although it came in at No. 2, the four other events were music acts with Las Vegas residencies, all of which had multiple dates throughout the year. Concerts at the Sphere claimed three of the top live experiences this year.

Weekend With Adele topped the list, with the global superstar’s shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele’s final 10 Las Vegas shows of the year outsold her 10 shows in Munich by more than twice the amount on StubHub.

Here are the Top 5 Las Vegas events on StubHub for 2024:

1. Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace (January-November).

2. Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium (Feb. 11).

3. The Eagles at Sphere (September-December).

4. U2 at Sphere (Jan. 26-Feb. 23).

5. Phish at Sphere (Apr. 18-21).

