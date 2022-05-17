Upscale office building near Las Vegas Ballpark gains 2 tenants

Two more firms have leased space in 1700 Pavilion, a Howard Hughes Corp. project near Las Vegas Ballpark and Downtown Summerlin.

A new office building under construction next to Las Vegas Ballpark at 1700 S. Pavilion Center Drive is seen, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of 1700 Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin. The Howard Hughes Corp. said the upscale office building project, slated to complete by the end of 2022, is about 40 percent leased as of May. (Image courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Two more businesses have signed leases for the Howard Hughes Corps.’ latest class-A office building in Downtown Summerlin, the developer announced Tuesday.

Clark Hill International Law firm and ER Injury Attorneys will occupy the fifth floor of 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story steel-frame office building under development next to the Las Vegas Ballpark. Clark Hill will occupy about 13,000 square feet in suite 500 and ER Injury Attorneys will occupy about 7,300 square feet in suite 530, the developer said in a news release.

The law firms join Wynn Design & Development, which signed a lease for the top floor of 1700 Pavilion in December.

Slated to finish construction in the fourth quarter, the upscale project at 1700 S. Pavilion Center Drive is now 39 percent leased, according to Howard Hughes Corp. The company said it is “exhibiting strong leasing momentum for the remaining space.” The developers previously said the project would cost an estimated $120.4 million.

“Interest in 1700 Pavilion continues to be strong,” Kevin Orrock, Las Vegas regional president for Hughes Corp., said in a statement. “Downtown Summerlin offers a highly desirable work environment via proximity and walkability to abundant retail, dining, entertainment and sports venues, and outdoor recreational opportunities, including parks, trails, golf courses, sports courts, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. There is no other location valley-wide that offers such an impressive assemblage of features and amenities.”

Texas-based Hughes Corp. is the developer of Summerlin, the 22,500-acre master-planned community along the valley’s western rim. The company constructed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of projects in the commercial core, including the 10,000-seat minor league ballpark and neighboring open-air mall, Downtown Summerlin.

Founder of ER Injury Attorneys Corey Eschweiler said the firm initially sought their 1700 Pavilion suite for the corner office view of the Strip, but also found the reduced commute for its staff to be a plus.

“Many of our attorneys and employees live in Summerlin or on the west side, so the opportunity to work close to home is a wonderful quality-of-life perk that gives everyone more time with their families,” Eschweiler said in the release. “And thanks to Downtown Summerlin’s proximity to the 215 Beltway, it’s easily accessed no matter where you live in the valley.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.