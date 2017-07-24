Vegas EXP to offer interactive digital store experience

The Grand Bazaar Shops are offering visitors a new way to shop with Vegas EXP, a new interactive digital store in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Turner, president and CEO of M&K Enterprises, at her Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

People walk by the front of Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Aldo Aguirre, multimedia manager at Vegas EXP, programs one of the store's many customizable screens at the Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Jennifer Turner, president and CEO of M&K Enterprises, at her Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Souvenir plush animals on a shelf at Vegas EXP in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Souvenir hats and shirts at Vegas EXP in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

People walk by the front of Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

One of the many customizable screens at Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Souvenirs at Vegas EXP in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

People walk by the front of Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

People walk by the front of Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

People walk by the front of Vegas EXP store in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Vegas EXP will be the first interactive digital store in Las Vegas. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

The Grand Bazaar Shops are offering visitors a new way to shop with Vegas EXP, a new interactive digital store in Las Vegas.

The store is equipped with 28 digital screens with interactive technology, and will allow customers to browse inventory and purchase and ship merchandise via smart phone.

In addition to offering a mini mart stocked with beer, wine, liquor, snacks and tobacco products, the store sells Las Vegas collectibles, apparel and merchandise. Once shoppers make their selections at Vegas EXP, they can purchase the items digitally through apps such as Google Wallet, Apple Wallet, Amazon and PayPal. In the future, the store will allow customers to personalize select merchandise.

Jennifer Turner, president and CEO of M&K Enterprises LLC, drew inspiration for the store from visits to Hong Kong and mainland China, where she saw a variety of unusual digital billboards in all sorts of shapes and sizes.

“It reminded me a little of Las Vegas on a higher-tech scale,” she said. “I really wanted to take some of that flavor and bring it here.”

Turner said the digitally interactive aspect of Vegas EXP will set it apart from other retail stores.

“You hear so much about brick and mortar stores going out of business,” Turner said. “It’s really quite scary for retail store owners … you have to focus on giving your customers a great experience.”

Vegas EXP had a soft opening on Friday and will hold a grand opening towards the end of August. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

At a glance Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Location: The Grand Bazaar Shops, 3635 Las Vegas Boulevard South

3635 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada