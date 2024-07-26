100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Vegas influencer marketing company to be acquired in $500M deal

Paris Hilton arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. ...
Paris Hilton arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
More Stories
Boar’s Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeri ...
207K pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats recalled in listeria outbreak inquiry
Tourists take a gondola ride in the Grand Canal at the Venetian hotel-casino photographed, on T ...
IGT, Everi to be acquired in $6.3B deal
1st Southwest red-eye flights from Vegas take off in February
Report: Murdoch brings media empire succession fight to Nevada courts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 9:57 am
 
Updated July 26, 2024 - 10:48 am

Las Vegas-based Influential will be acquired by French advertising giant Publicis Groupe, according to an announcement.

Influential is the largest influencer marketing company in the world by revenue, grossing $500 million in capital revenue, according to the company. The company says it has a network of over 3.5 million creators, including access to and data on 90 percent of global influencers with more than 1 million followers, serving more than 300 brands in the world.

Citing people familiar with the terms, the Wall Street Journal reported the deal is worth around $500 million.

Influential couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on how the deal will impact its operations.

According to its website, Influential has worked with such brands and celebrities as McDonald’s, Paris Hilton, Audible, Denny’s, Pepsi, NFL, Disney and Google.

Following the deal, Influential will continue to be led by founder and CEO Ryan Detert.

“I am thrilled for Influential to join Publicis Groupe — the world’s highest performing and most innovative holding company,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to combining our complementary capabilities and technology to deliver unparalleled influencer identification, content creation, amplification, and measurement for our clients — and to defining the next era of influencer marketing together.”

The acquisition is expected to close in late August pending regulatory approval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing develo ...
New casino coming for Jokers Wild site
By / RJ

The project, located on the 15-acre site at Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, is positioned to grow with the adjacent master-planned Cadence community.

Customer Malenea Green, right, and her grandson Charlie make their way through the produce sect ...
Kroger-Albertsons merger on hold, for now
By / RJ

The $24.6 billion proposed deal between Smith’s parent company and Albertsons was first proposed in October 2022, and got immediate pushback from some politicians.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Developer of Henderson mixed-use project files for bankruptcy
recommend 2
‘Put people over profits’: Las Vegas hospital sues union for protest signs on booklet cover
recommend 3
Looking for a drag show? Here are Vegas’ LGBTQ+ bars
recommend 4
Review-Journal hires Danzis to cover gaming
recommend 5
California manufacturer relocates HQ to Las Vegas
recommend 6
From trapeze to painting, small businesses show off at Vegas expo