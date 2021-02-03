68°F
Warby Parker to open optical lab in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 3:56 pm
 
Glasses on display at the Warby Parker store in Downtown Summerlin in this Nov. 14, 2019, file ...
Glasses on display at the Warby Parker store in Downtown Summerlin in this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo. The retailer has signed a lease to open an optical lab in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Eyewear brand Warby Parker is seeing double.

The popular online retailer inked a lease in Las Vegas this week to open an optical lab that will help the brand fulfill online and in-store orders of its optical frames and sunglasses.

The lab expands the retailer’s footprint in Las Vegas. In 2019, the company opened its first Nevada store at Downtown Summerlin.

The more than 69,000-square-foot warehouse will open later this year, according to the company. Its location is at the corner of West Sunset Road and South Buffalo Drive, at 7900 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100.

While the facility won’t open for several months, Las Vegans can expect to see job postings on Warby Parker’s website as soon as this week, according to a company statement to the Review-Journal. The facility is expected to employ about 120 people.

The optical lab is the brand’s second fully owned facility, allowing the retailer to control more of the manufacturing process since it typically partners with third-party labs. The company said the location will mainly serve customers west of Texas and increase the brand’s “bandwidth, production, and shipping enabling the brand to continue to scale its in-house manufacturing process.” It opened its first fully owned optical lab in New York in 2016.

Warby Parker sells eyewear ranging in size from extra narrow to extra wide for adults and children. It also allows customers to try on their glasses at home or virtually on their website. Prices start at $95.

Warby Parker launched in 2010 as an online eyewear brand, opening its first store in 2013 in New York. The company now has more than 120 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including at least 30 locations across the West Coast.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

