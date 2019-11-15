Warby Parker to open 1st Nevada store in Downtown Summerlin

The rapidly growing optical and sunglasses brand out of New York will open its first brick-and-mortar shop in the state at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The rapidly growing optical and sunglasses brand out of New York will open its first Nevada brick-and-mortar shop at 11 a.m. Saturday — serving blue lemonade from Las Vegas-based shop Juice Box as well as handing out limited-edition totes with purchase, while supplies last.

Warby Parker’s new store sits across from tea store Nobilitea and occupies the former space of French skincare label L’Occitane.

“We’ve felt an overwhelming amount of support from the Las Vegas community who shops with us online, and we can’t wait for them to come visit us in person,” Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker co-CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

The store is meant to look like a classic library — offering a literary link to the brand’s name, pulled from two Jack Kerouac characters — and will sell a small selection of books such as Zadie Smith’s “Swing Time” and Tove Jansson’s “The True Deceiver.” There’s also custom artwork from Germany-based illustrator Yeye Weller.

The shop carries the latest winter collection, which launched last month, and glasses range in sizes from extra narrow to extra wide. It also carries children’s eyewear.

Prices start at $95.

Customers can receive styling advice from an advisor, who also places orders for prescription glasses.

An on-site optician offers adjustments and fittings while an independent doctor can provide eye exams and contact lens fittings, which are also available on-site.

The retailer also began accepting certain UnitedHealthcare and Spectera vision plans, as well as out-of-network reimbursement, FSA or HSA.

Warby Parker launched in 2010 as an online eyewear brand and opened its first store in 2012 in New York City. By the end of this year, it will have more than 110 stores nationwide.

