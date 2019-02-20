Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas hiring over 300 seasonal employees

Friends and Families attempt to break the world record for largest swimming lesson at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The event was an effort to raise awareness for water safety and prevention of childhood drowning. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is hiring more than 300 seasonal employees for its upcoming pool season.

In preparation for its seventh season, which runs from March 30 through Sept. 29, 2019, Wet’n’Wild is accepting online applications for multiple positions including lifeguards, supervisory, admissions, guest services, emergency medical technicians, maintenance, food and beverage, retail, operations, and security.

The water park offers employees perks such as free park admission, park discounts, flexible hours, training, reward programs and an end-of-summer appreciation party, the company said in a press release.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.wetnwildlasvegas.com.

