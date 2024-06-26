Where are the coworking spaces in Las Vegas?

Outside of working in coffee shops and at home, here is a list of coworking office spaces in the Las Vegas Valley.

There are plenty of coffee shops in Las Vegas that offer free Wi-Fi for people looking to get some work done outside the house, but they don’t work for everyone all the time.

Coworking office spaces can help people looking to work somewhere besides at home or at a coffee shop.

Las Vegas has several different coworking options that offer people a more traditional office environment to work in and the flexibility of not having to sign a long-term lease.

Here is a list of some of the coworking office locations in Las Vegas.

The Coop Cowork:

— The Coop Summerlin: 1925 Village Center Circle, Suite #150

WeWork:

— WeWork Summerlin: 10845 Griffith Peak Drive

— WeWork Town Square: 6543 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Regus:

— 302 E. Carson Street, 10th floor

— City Center Place: 400 S. 4th Street, 3rd floor and Suite #500

— 2300 W. Sahara Avenue, Suite #800

— 101 Convention Center Drive, Suite #900

— 3820 Meadows Lane, 1st floor

— 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite #200

— 3960 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite #500

— 4220 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite #200

— 500 N. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite #300

— Bank of Nevada Complex: 7251 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, Suite #300

— 2410 Fire Mesa Street, Suite #130

— 5955 Edmond Street, 1st and 2nd floors

— Town Square: 6671 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Building D Suite #210

— Tivoli Village: 410 S. Rampart Boulevard, Suite #390

— Canyons Center: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite #100

— Arroyo Corporate Center: 7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Suite #220

— The Gramercy: 9205 W. Russell Road, Building 3 Suite #240

— 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite #300

