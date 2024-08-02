Where are the most people moving to Las Vegas from?

One state and one city top the list of most people relocating to the Las Vegas Valley, according to one of the biggest moving companies in the country

Most of the people moving to and from Las Vegas are either coming or heading to Los Angeles. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Most of the people moving to Las Vegas in the first six months of 2024 came from Los Angeles, according to a new study from U-Haul.

Among states, California also came out as the top origin for those moving to Las Vegas, according to U-Haul, which handles rental trucks for approximately 2.5 million one-way moves annually, not including in-town moves.

“As part of our migration trends news-sharing campaign, we looked at one-way U-Haul truck transactions for the first half of 2024,” Jeff Lockridge, the manager of Media and Public Relations for U-Haul International, said in a press release. “More specifically, we considered the 25 most populated U.S. cities, according to the latest U.S. Census reports, and where U-Haul traffic arriving in those markets originated between Jan. 1 and July 1.”

Los Angeles was followed by Phoenix, the Bay Area (San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland), Lake Havasu City, Denver, San Bernardino, San Diego, Dallas/Fort Worth, Portland and Bakersfield for top city origins for those moving to the valley. Among states, California was followed by Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Florida, New Mexico and Idaho.

The top origin metro areas for people moving to Las Vegas from within Nevada are Reno/Sparks, followed by Pahrump, Carson City/Gardnerville, Mesquite and Elko.

Alternatively, Las Vegas was the top origin metro for people moving to Los Angeles from outside of California, as well as the second top origin metro for Phoenix, San Diego and the Bay Area.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation that looked at Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles license surrenders found that nearly 158,000 people relocated to Nevada from California since 2020, making up 43 percent of all new residents to the Silver State during the past four years.

Over the past four years, ending 2023, the most California residents moved to Nevada in 2021 (47,376), followed by 2022 (42,569), according to driver’s license surrender data obtained from the DMV. The total number of new residents to Nevada from 2020 through 2023 based on the data was 369,878, with 211,893 coming from other states besides California.

Redfin’s market report for the Las Vegas Valley shows that approximately 6,291 Los Angeles residents have relocated to Las Vegas from April to June of this year.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.