Why egg prices will continue to rise in Nevada

Due to the egg shortage, the price of eggs have been inflated, however Nevada feels the affects more than others.

A photo posted on the front of the egg cooler at the Sprouts located at 1140 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. (Emerson Drewes/Review Journal)

A refrigerated section that is normally stocked with eggs sits empty at a Las Vegas Smith’s January 12, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eggs are seen on display at an Albertson’s store Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A refrigerated section that is normally stocked with eggs sits empty at a Las Vegas Smith’s January 12, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shopping cart filled with eggs is seen at a Las Vegas Costco January 16, 2025. (Courtesy Roy Thevenot) Eggs in a shopping cart at a grocery store amid an egg shortage and prices skyrocketing. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eggs are seen for sale at an Albertson’s store Tuesday, January 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo posted on the front of the egg cooler at the Smith's located at 8180 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (Emerson Drewes/Review Journal)

A refrigerated section that is normally stocked with eggs sits empty at a Las Vegas Smith’s January 12, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Withey typically goes through 60 eggs a week, but recently decided to cut back.

“I just checked my [bank] account. I’ll take it easy until payday, you know,” said Withey, who was shopping at Smith’s at 2385 E. Windmill Lane. “We were getting a dozen for like, $2.60 or something, and now you’re paying what, like $6 or $7.”

Instead Withey opted for an 18-count, which cost him around $9, whereas his typical 60-count would have been around $22.

The price of eggs continues to climb because of the national egg shortage caused by avian flu. Since the outbreak started in 2022, more than 145 million birds, the majority being egg-laying chickens, have been slaughtered.

Nevadans feel the affects more than other states because of legislation passed in 2021 that restricts the sale of non-cage-free eggs or egg products from being sold in Nevada, which is making the shortage “even more pronounced,” according to the Retail Association of Nevada. Nevada is one of 10 states with cage-free egg laws.

Assembly Bill 399 “didn’t account for seasonal and environmental disruptions that make it harder to keep shelves stocked during crises like this,” said Bryan Wachter, vice president of the retail group.

According to the Consumer Price Index, eggs saw the most significant price increase of any good or service it tracks from December 2023 to December 2024, rising 36.8 percent. For reference, the second highest increase was motor vehicle insurance at 11.3 percent.

Nationally, the average price for a dozen eggs is $4.15, according to the Associated Press, but the Department of Agriculture expects prices to rise another 20 percent this year.

Prices in the Valley

Across the valley, an increase is obvious to shoppers, but some places are cheaper than others.

According to Costco’s website, two dozen large, Kirkland Signature eggs are $9.39, but are often sold out.

At Smith’s in South Eastern Avenue and East Windmill Lane, a dozen large grade AA, white eggs are $5.79 and $8.65 for 18 eggs, both marked with a “low price” tag. And there is a two carton limit on eggs at the store.

“Due to recent supply shortages the cost of fresh eggs has increased dramatically and the supply is limited,” said the sign posted to the front of the cooler. “Please limit your purchase to 2 cartons per customer.”

The Vons at East Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road had a dozen large, grade A, Lucerne brand eggs marked for $10.99, with the member price being $7.49. There is no limit on the amount of cartons a shopper can buy.

The price is also the same at the Huntridge area Albertsons for the same brand and quantity, however they are marked down from $11.99.

Shoppers at Sprout’s are limited to four dozen eggs per visit, and a dozen, Sprouts brand, large eggs are $3.99.

Some shoppers may want to opt to buy liquid egg white cartons, however prices are still elevated, with a 16-ounce carton around $3.99.

