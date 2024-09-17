71°F
World Market sets opening date in Henderson

A new World Market is preparing to open in Henderson. (Erin Edgemon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new World Market is preparing to open in Henderson. (Erin Edgemon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 10:56 am
 
Updated September 17, 2024 - 11:13 am

A new World Market is coming to Henderson, marking the third location in the Las Vegas Valley and the fifth in Nevada.

The new 15,138-square-foot storefront is located at 535 N. Stephanie St. and will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 3 at 9:45 a.m. At the event, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting, food and beverage samples, promotions and giveaways, with festivities lasting the entire opening weekend.

Located in between PetSmart and Michael’s, the new location will be filling the previous space of Buy Buy Baby, which closed in 2023. Additionally, the new location will sell spirits, wine and beer.

“Stephanie Street is an ideal location that allows us to connect with both long-time World Market fans and new customers,” World Market CEO Eric Hunter said in a statement. “This opening is the beginning of an exciting season for World Market, with 5 more stores launching nationwide in October and November.”

The other two valley locations are at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd. in the Rainbow Promenade and 3890 Blue Diamond Road near Target.

World Market, formerly known as Cost Plus World Market, is a specialty and import store known for their furniture, home decor and gifts, alongside their international food, beverage and candy section.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

