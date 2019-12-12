2 injured, arrested in fiery crash in southeast Las Vegas

Two people were taken into custody following a fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle Wednesday night at Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

A crash Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Harmon Avenue and Boulder Highway resulted in two arrests, and a car and a truck on fire. (Brandon Luna Twitter)

Officers were called about 7 p.m. to the crash at Harmon Avenue and Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said. The crash happened after officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area, which sped away on Boulder Highway, colliding with two trucks.

Three car car crash on Boulder and Harmon big fire. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/aYgkj9slmh — Brandon Luna (@BrandonLuna1119) December 12, 2019

When the car crashed with the second truck, both vehicles caught fire, Hernandez said. Investigators learned after the crash that the car had been reported stolen.

The two people taken into custody were hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was hurt during the crash, Hernandez said.

Video of the crash’s aftermath posted to Twitter showed smoke erupting from cars at the intersection.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

