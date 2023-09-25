2 killed in speeding crashes; police seek driver in hit and run

Two men died Sunday following two separate crashes in the northeast and western Las Vegas valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first crash was reported just before 3 p.m., after a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ran through a stop sign at South Torrey Pines Dive and Laredo Street and hit a 2022 Dodge Challenger, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the truck’s driver, Alexis Pineda, was speeding in the stolen Chevy and was impaired at the time of the crash. Pineda and two other people ran off after the crash, but they were arrested later Sunday.

All six people involved, including four people in the Chevy and two people in the Dodge, were hospitalized for their injuries. The passenger in the Dodge, a 63-year-old man, died at University Medical Center.

Pineda, 26, was booked on two counts of reckless driving resulting in death, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or person injury and one charge each of disobeying a police officer and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Six hours later, a bicyclist was struck by a 2017 silver Honda Accord near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, according to a second statement from Metro.

Police said the 54-year-old Las Vegas resident was on a red mountain bike around 9:15 p.m. when the speeding Accord struck the man and drove off. The driver had not been identified as of Monday morning.

The bicyclist died at University Medical Center, and he is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Metro at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.