2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries

Two men are facing a slew of charges after close to 30 smash-and-grab burglaries occurred in a four-week stretch this summer in the Las Vegas Valley.

From July 29 through Aug. 24, 28 local businesses were broken into, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The affected businesses include mostly restaurants but also coffee shops and a smoke shop.

Rodney Lamoy Wilkerson, 37, and T’Shawn Dewayne Allen, 24, were arrested on Aug. 24. They each face numerous burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary charges and are scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 13.

“This was a lengthy investigation and detectives spent countless hours on this case,” Metro spokesperson Officer Larry Hadfield said in an email.

Police are still investigating another 17 burglaries to businesses that have happened since Friday, but it was unclear Thursday if police think that crime spree — which bears similar hallmarks but also some differences — might be related to the 28 break-ins.

All 28 burglaries had a similar modus operandi, police said. They also had similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Specifically, a black Dodge Durango was seen at all of the burglaries. The SUV’s rear license plate was covered with paper. The Durango would be driven up to each of the targeted businesses, and it would be parked with its back facing the front of the business, police said.

“Anywhere from 2-3 suspects would then exit and approach the front windows of the business, breaking a lower pane window or the front door, utilizing a window punch,” according to a Metro arrest report.

The exposure time for the burglars, or the time it took to swoop in and out of the businesses, was about one to two minutes, police said. Once they had broken in, the burglars would go through cash drawers, take tip jars and any small electronics.

“The suspects were completely covered head to toe, wearing hoodies tightly cinched around their face and gloves,” the arrest report stated. “Due to wearing gloves, the amount of forensic evidence left on scene was minimal.”

Although there were 28 burglaries, all took place in sprees on just four days. Three burglaries happened July 29, four happened Aug. 12, 13 took place on Aug. 18, and eight happened on Aug. 24.

Wilkerson and Allen were both arrested Aug. 24 when police stopped a Dodge Durango matching the description from a burglary at the Big Hit Smoke and Vape Shop at 6255 S. Durango Dr. that same day. Officers spotted the suspected Durango, with its license plates covered, on the 215 Beltway and stopped it at a Chevron station at 6050 W. Sunset Road, the arrest report stated.

There were three people in the Durango. All ran and officers chased. Wilkerson and Allen were arrested. Allen was also bit by a police K9 while running, police said.

“The LVMPD is dedicated to holding criminals accountable for committing crimes against the community we all live in,” Hadfield said.

Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab break-in early Monday at Lindo Michoacan Summerlin on the 10000 block of West Flamingo Road.

