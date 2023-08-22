2 Nevada inmates die in custody over August weekend

Lathaniel Hutcherson, 28, and Daniel Thomas, 55, were pronounced dead, the department said.

Daniel Thomas, left, and Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Daniel Thomas (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections on Monday announced two inmates died over the weekend.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Lathaniel Hutcherson died at High Desert State Prison. Hutcherson has been in custody since 2018 and was serving six to 20 years for robbery, according to a statement from NDOC.

Daniel Thomas, 55, died Saturday at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, according to another statement. He had been serving 10 years to life for lewdness with a child under 14. Thomas had been in custody in Mineral County since 2003.

Neither statement described what caused their deaths.

