72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

2 Nevada inmates die in custody over August weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Daniel Thomas, left, and Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Daniel Thomas, left, and Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Daniel Thomas (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Daniel Thomas (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Lathaniel Hutcherson (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections on Monday announced two inmates died over the weekend.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Lathaniel Hutcherson died at High Desert State Prison. Hutcherson has been in custody since 2018 and was serving six to 20 years for robbery, according to a statement from NDOC.

Daniel Thomas, 55, died Saturday at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, according to another statement. He had been serving 10 years to life for lewdness with a child under 14. Thomas had been in custody in Mineral County since 2003.

Neither statement described what caused their deaths.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
2
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
3
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
Is Josh Jacobs running out of time to be ready for Raiders opener?
4
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
What’s happening with the old Kmart building in Henderson?
5
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Billy Walters: Feud with ‘sworn enemy’ Wynn tied to $3.8M roulette win
Book: Floyd Mayweather a betting partner of Billy Walters — for 1 day
Book: Floyd Mayweather a betting partner of Billy Walters — for 1 day
How Does Fire Watch Guards Ensure Safety and Respond to Emergencies?
How Does Fire Watch Guards Ensure Safety and Respond to Emergencies?
Best Male Enhancement Pills – Top 7 Natural Supplements
Best Male Enhancement Pills – Top 7 Natural Supplements