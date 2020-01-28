2 teen girls arrested in threats to Las Vegas middle school

Two 13-year-old female students at Tarkanian Middle School were arrested Monday on charges of making threats to the school on social media.

Tarkanian Middle School (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Threats were made against Tarkanian Middle School students in Instagram posts. (Clark County School District Police)

Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink confirmed the arrests of the teens Tuesday morning. He said the students are charged with making terroristic threats, making threats to pupils and causing a disturbance to a school in connection with the Instagram posts distributed at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

“It disrupted the whole school community and students were scared to come to school,” Zink said.

In one threat made on social media, a poster said they would kill a student “because he dunked on me.”

Zink credited the public with reporting the threats to authorities via a program called SafeVoice Nevada. SafeVoice is an anonymous reporting system used to report threats to the safety or well-being of students.

“We applaud everyone coming forward and letting us know this way versus blasting it out via social media,” Zink said.

Zink said the arrests were made at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.

