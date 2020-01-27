Shooting, stabbing threats at Las Vegas middle school investigated

Police are investigating shooting and stabbing threats made on social media targeting students at Tarkanian Middle School.

Tarkanian Middle School. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Police are investigating shooting and stabbing threats made on social media targeting students at Tarkanian Middle School.

Two Instagram posts from a since-deleted account target three specific students at the Las Vegas school. They were reported via SafeVoice on Monday morning, according to Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink

Zink said district police are assisting Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.

The school at 5800 W. Pyle Ave. in southwest Las Vegas was operating as usual, according to Zink.

Tarkanian has seen two other shooting threats this year. In December, two seventh-grade girls were arrested on charges of making terroristic threats, after a shooting threat was discovered written on the wall of the girls bathroom. In November, a threat circulating on Snapchat led to an increased police presence at the school.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.