Crime

2nd person charged in fatal skateboarding crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2023 - 11:03 am
 
Anais Hernandez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Anais Hernandez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old woman is facing child abuse charges in connection with a skateboarding crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead, according to a recently released police report.

Anais Hernandez was arrested March 30 in connection with the crash, which killed Anthony De La Torre-Lopez on May 13, 2022, according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen told Hernandez that he wanted to ride his skateboard while hanging on to her Jeep Wrangler that evening, but she refused.

“Hernandez told the juvenile that his suggestion was not wise or safe and that she was unwilling to operate the vehicle,” detectives wrote in the arrest report.

The passenger, 19-year-old Destiny Jimenez, said she would drive. Witnesses told police the boy fell off the skateboard and was run over while Jimenez drove near Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way.

He died four days later from his injuries, and Jimenez was sentenced to three years of probation in January for reckless driving.

Jimenez told police she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash.

A warrant signed in November by Metro detectives said Hernandez should have stayed behind the wheel of the vehicle.

“Hernandez, the eldest adult, placed the juvenile in endangerment while she allowed this reckless act to occur,” police wrote. “Hernandez’s actions on May 13, 2022, contributed to the death of the juvenile.”

Hernandez was arrested last month near Silver Lake Drive and Elmwood Place because of the outstanding warrant. She faces charges of child abuse or neglect and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

She was released on $10,000 bail and expected to appear in court again July 18, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

