3 charged in tampering of Las Vegas gas pumps

Three people are accused of installing credit card skimmers at gas stations in the west and southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department arrested Osniel Tumbarell, 32, Ruben Rivera, 34, and Alian Bana-Garcia, 34, on Thursday. They are jailed at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police accused them of using U-Haul vans and other vehicles to block people from seeing as they tampered with gas pumps, according to an arrest report.

Metro was alerted April 7 of two men in a U-Haul van tampering with a gas station pump near West Cheyenne Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. An officer determined the men were likely trying to install or remove a skimmer, which steals credit or debit card information and uses it to defraud the card owners.

Police traced the van rental to Tumbarell and a second U-Haul rental to Rivera. The arrest report indicates police then tracked the two to a Chevron station at 1051 Desert Foothills Drive, near West Charleston Boulevard, about 8:45 p.m. on April 12. The report accuses Tumbarell of positioning a U-Haul at a pump “in a manner where he could conceal his actions with the side passenger doors open.” Rivera acted as a “lookout” from a different car for Tumbarell while he tampered with the pump.

They left, and an officer found a skimmer placed inside the pump with which Tumbarell tampered.

About an hour later, Tumbarell and Rivera arrived at another Chevron station, at 6480 S. Durango Drive., near West Sunset Road. The two then parked “in the same manner” as the incident at 1051 Desert Foothills. Again, the report said, Rivera acted as a lookout for Tumbarell. A man later identified as Bana-Garcia pulled up in a Toyota Tundra and also acted as a lookout. And again, an officer found a skimming device inside the tampered gas pump.

Police detained and later arrested the three.

An arrest report spell Rivera’s first name as “Ruben” while jail and court records have it spelled “Ruban.”

Jail records indicate Rivera and Tumbarell face two counts each of establishing or possessing a financial forgery laboratory and conspiring to commit a non-felony crime. Tumbarell faces two counts of possessing a scanning device with intent to defraud. Rivera also faces one counts of the same charge.

Bana-Garcia faces one count each of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime and establishing or possessing a financial forgery laboratory.

