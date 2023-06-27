90°F
Crime

3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
Updated June 27, 2023 - 10:25 am
Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were found dead in an apartment Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 9 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding from the head who said he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near South El Capitan Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found three people dead in an apartment in the area, and one person was detained.

As of 10:20 a.m., police had taped off a section of Rancho De Montana apartments at 9105 W. Flamingo Road, along with main entrance and exit of the complex, where at least a dozen police vehicle were parked.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

