3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody

Three people were found dead in an apartment Tuesday morning in west Las Vegas.

Police investigate after three people were found dead at the Rancho De Montana apartment complex, 9105 W. Flamingo Road, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 9 a.m. to a report of a man bleeding from the head who said he was attacked in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near South El Capitan Way, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found three people dead in an apartment in the area, and one person was detained.

As of 10:20 a.m., police had taped off a section of Rancho De Montana apartments at 9105 W. Flamingo Road, along with main entrance and exit of the complex, where at least a dozen police vehicle were parked.

Further information was not immediately available.

