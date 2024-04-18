5 rifles, handgun found at residence in Henderson standoff
Henderson police said a man found dead after a multiday standoff that included a police shooting had five rifles and was facing kidnapping and other charges.
Trevor Cooper, 31, was found dead early Sunday in a townhome at 295 Callen Falls Ave. in Henderson after a police standoff that began Friday morning.
Cooper was facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, administering a drug to aid in felony crime and conspiracy to commit kidnapping at the time of the confrontation, according to a Henderson Police Department release.
Police said that if Cooper had survived, he also would have faced additional charges: six counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm; five counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and one count each of possession of a short-barreled rifle and resisting with a firearm.
The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released the cause and manner of his death.
