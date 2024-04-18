80°F
Crime

5 rifles, handgun found at residence in Henderson standoff

Trevor Cooper (Henderson Police Department)
Trevor Cooper (Henderson Police Department)
Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shoot ...
Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shootout between police and “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” occurred. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 12:35 pm
 

A man found dead after a multiday standoff that included a police shooting in Henderson had five rifles and a handgun in his possession, police said Thursday.

Trevor Cooper, 31, was found dead early Sunday in a townhome at 295 Callen Falls Ave. in Henderson after a police standoff that began Friday morning.

Cooper was facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, administering a drug to aid in felony crime and conspiracy to commit kidnapping at the time of the confrontation, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Police said that if Cooper had survived, he also would have faced additional charges: six counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm; five counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and one count each of possession of a short-barreled rifle and resisting with a firearm.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released the cause and manner of his death.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

