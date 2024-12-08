Arrest made in death of dog found in plastic tote

Doughnuts and bullets: Residents say reckless driving has escalated

A post about the reward for Reba on Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Facebook)

A screenshot of a video released Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Metropolitan Police Department shows two people depositing a crate near a dumpster behind the Von's grocery store near East Twain Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said they have arrested a man who was involved in the death of a dog that had been found inside a plastic tote in July.

Police arrested Issac Laushaul Jr., 32, on animal cruelty charges on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

