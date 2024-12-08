Arrest made in death of dog found in plastic tote
Las Vegas Police arrested Issac Laushaul Jr., 32, on charges related to animal cruelty.
Las Vegas police said they have arrested a man who was involved in the death of a dog that had been found inside a plastic tote in July.
Police arrested Issac Laushaul Jr., 32, on animal cruelty charges on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.
Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.