Crime

Arrest made in death of dog found in plastic tote

A screenshot of a video released Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Metropolitan Police Department ...
A screenshot of a video released Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, by the Metropolitan Police Department shows two people depositing a crate near a dumpster behind the Von's grocery store near East Twain Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A post about the reward for Reba on Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Facebook)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 5:12 pm
 

Las Vegas police said they have arrested a man who was involved in the death of a dog that had been found inside a plastic tote in July.

Police arrested Issac Laushaul Jr., 32, on animal cruelty charges on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com.

