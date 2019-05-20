Arrests decline by nearly a third at this year’s EDC

A total of 65 arrests were made by Las Vegas police at this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival, 30 fewer than last year.

Thousands of EDC attendees leave the festival grounds at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, May 20, 2019, as EDC ends its three-day run. En estimated 150,000 people attended each night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal photo)

Aaron Ellis, left, and Brittany Pitcock, both of Texas, pose for a photo during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aaron Ellis talks about his experience during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, when the three-day festival ended, 13 people were arrested on felony or gross misdemeanor charges, seven on misdemeanor charges and two on suspicion of DUI, according to Metropolitan Police Department statistics released Monday. Four misdemeanor citations also were written on day three of EDC.

Day one saw 29 arrests and day two saw 14 arrests.

From start to finish, Metro made 51 felony or gross misdemeanor arrests, 12 misdemeanor arrests and two DUI arrests, according to the statistics.

Last year, Las Vegas police made a total of 95 arrests.

About 150,000 people were expected to attend the sold-out desert rave each night this year, the largest number the festival has seen.

