Las Vegas police make few arrests Day 2 at Electric Daisy Carnival
Las Vegas police made 14 arrests on the second day of Electric Daisy Carnival.
Ten people were arrested on felony or gross misdemeanor charges, and four others were arrested on misdemeanor charges between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement early Sunday.
No DUI arrests were made, the department wrote. Information about medical calls was not included in the report.
The second day of the music festival lasted from Saturday evening early into Sunday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
On the first day of the event, police made 25 felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests, the department announced Saturday.
About 150,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out desert rave each night this weekend, the largest number the festival has seen.
