Las Vegas police make few arrests Day 2 at Electric Daisy Carnival

Las Vegas police made 14 arrests on the second day of Electric Daisy Carnival.

Electric Ladyland Stilt Walkers make their way down Rainbow Road during day two of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People fly high above the concert grounds on a giant swing during day two of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A sign is displayed as the Kinetic Field stage is shut down due to high winds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Matt Holker, from Los Angeles, Calif., during day two of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Event officials clear the area at the Kinetic Field stage after it was shut down due to high winds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Skrillex performs during a surprise set at the Circuit Grounds stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Durann Grijalva, of Las Vegas, dances by the Cosmic Meadow with costumed performers during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A costumed performer drives around the speedway during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ten people were arrested on felony or gross misdemeanor charges, and four others were arrested on misdemeanor charges between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement early Sunday.

No DUI arrests were made, the department wrote. Information about medical calls was not included in the report.

The second day of the music festival lasted from Saturday evening early into Sunday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the first day of the event, police made 25 felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests, the department announced Saturday.

About 150,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out desert rave each night this weekend, the largest number the festival has seen.

