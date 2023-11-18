59°F
Crime

Arrests made after vehicle drives on Strip sidewalk, causes several accidents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 9:36 am
 
Updated November 18, 2023 - 9:55 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A number of people were arrested early Saturday after a suspected reckless driver drove onto the sidewalk near the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip and pedestrians had to get out of the way to avoid a collision.

At 1:38 a.m., a vehicle driven recklessly ambled onto the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and “caused pedestrians to jump out of the way,” according to posts on X by the Metropolitan Police Department.

“No pedestrians were hit and the vehicle left eastbound away from the Strip,” police stated.

Police patrol cars pursued the vehicle and a police air unit tracked it, police said.

“The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and caused several traffic accidents,” police stated. “There was minor damage to a citizen and metro vehicles.”

Following a search by police, multiple suspects were taken into custody, police stated.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police stated. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

