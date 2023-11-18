Arrests made after vehicle drives on Strip sidewalk, causes several accidents
A number of people were arrested early Saturday after a suspected reckless driver drove onto the sidewalk near the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Strip.
At 1:38 a.m., a vehicle driven recklessly ambled onto the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and “caused pedestrians to jump out of the way,” according to posts on X by the Metropolitan Police Department.
“No pedestrians were hit and the vehicle left eastbound away from the Strip,” police stated.
Police patrol cars pursued the vehicle and a police air unit tracked it, police said.
“The vehicle continued to drive recklessly and caused several traffic accidents,” police stated. “There was minor damage to a citizen and metro vehicles.”
Following a search by police, multiple suspects were taken into custody, police stated.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police stated. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”
