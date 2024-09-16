Authorities look for inmate who walked away from facility outside Las Vegas

The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from an institution in Jean over the weekend.

According to authorities, offender Joan Wenger, an inmate at the Jean Conservation Camp, was determined missing during the 3 a.m. count Saturday morning.

The Jean Conservation Camp is located in Jean, Nevada, about 20 miles south of Las Vegas.

Wenger was admitted to the department of corrections on Dec. 1, 2021, from Douglas County. The 69-year-old was serving a sentence of 120 months for vehicular homicide, according to authorities.

Wenger is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wenger should immediately call 911.