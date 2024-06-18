69°F
Boy, 14, arrested as suspect in deadly east Las Vegas drug deal

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 4:41 pm
 

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an east valley drug transaction that turned into a homicide in early June, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was arrested on multiple felony charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Metro police responded to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard shortly before 8:45 p.m. on June 5. While investigating, officers learned that a teenage boy who had been shot had been transferred from a local hospital to University Medical Center.

Police said the victim, later identified as Johnson, had been in the area to buy narcotics. After arriving, the vehicle he was in was approached by armed individuals who fired at the vehicle, police said.

Keith Johnson, 15, died at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

