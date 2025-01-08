Clark County GOP chairman faces stalking charge

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law allegedly placed a tracking device on a woman’s vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a press conference hosted by the Donald Trump campaign on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law faces a stalking charge in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court records.

Law was originally charged with the misdemeanor a few months ago, and a criminal complaint filed in July alleges that between March 21, 2024, and April 2024, Law placed an electronic tracking device on a woman’s vehicle and/or her phone, which caused her to “feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed, or fearful for her immediate safety.”

In April 2024, Law was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. The district attorney’s office declined to pursue the charge.

Law was not present in court Wednesday, but attorney Lisa Rasmussen represented him Wednesday for a negotiation hearing, in which the parties agreed to allow more time for discovery. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22, and Judge Amy Wilson renewed a no-contact order that was set to expire in a couple of days.

The Clark County GOP chairman also faces a charge of forgery by uttering forged instruments in Carson City over his role in the “fake electors” case from the 2020 presidential election, in which he and five other Nevada Republicans submitted fake documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada.

A Clark County judge dismissed that case in June 2024, ruling that she lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because the alleged crimes occurred in Carson City and Douglas County. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office appealed the ruling in the Nevada Supreme Court and filed charges in Northern Nevada.

Neither Law nor Rasmussen have returned requests for comment.

Jesse Law criminal complaint by Jessica Hill on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.