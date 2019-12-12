Clark County jail records ID suspect in fiery crash of stolen van

Clark County jail records have identified one of two people taken into custody Wednesday night by Las Vegas police after a fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle .

A crash Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Harmon Avenue and Boulder Highway resulted in two arrests, and a car and a truck on fire. (Brandon Luna Twitter)

Clark County jail records have identified one of two people taken into custody Wednesday night by Las Vegas police after a fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Alberto Velasquez III, 27, faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, failure to render aid at the scene of a crash and failure to stop at the scene of a crash, according to the records.

Police previously said two were taken into custody following the crash at Harmon Avenue and Boulder Highway, but the records did not list a co-defendant in the case as of Thursday morning.

The crash happened after officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, which sped away on Boulder Highway and eventually hit two trucks. When the car crashed into the second truck, both vehicles caught fire, police said.

Velasquez remained jailed Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center as he awaits his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

