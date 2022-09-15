92°F
jeff_german
Crime

Clark County school worker faces theft, grand larceny charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2022 - 4:16 pm
Roy Goodell (Clark County School District Police Department)

A Clark County School District employee was arrested Thursday on theft and other charges, school police said.

Roy Goodell, 48, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of obtaining money under false pretense, theft and grand larceny between $1,200 an $5,000.

Goodell has been employed with the school district since 2002, and he is currently working from home, the school district said.

An investigation related to Goodell’s charges was launched in March at Sierra Vista High School, officials said, but the school district did not elaborate on the allegations.

Public payroll data showed Goodell has previously taught health, history and physical education for the school district.

He is being held on $3,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

