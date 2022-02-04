Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in 2-car crash

A Las Vegas motorist killed Thursday when police say an impaired youth caused a high-speed, two-vehicle collision has been identified as Jeffrey Michael Gonzales, 23.

Las Vegas police said Gonzales was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra north on South Windmill Lane at 8:44 a.m. when a juvenile driver in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan ran a red light at Windmill and Torrey Pines Drive and collided with the Sentra. Gonzales died at the scene.

The events leading up to the crash started a short time earlier when Clark County School District police officers tried to stop the juvenile driver’s van for “suspected narcotics-related activity” near Sierra Vista High School. Police said the minivan sped away, and police did not pursue. Police said the juvenile was subsequently driving at at an “extreme speed” at the time of the crash near Canarelli Middle School.

The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The juvenile displayed signs of drug impairment and faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, police said. The individual’s name has not been released.

