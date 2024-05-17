Motorcyclist dies after crash involving DUI suspect

A motorcyclist injured in a crash involving a DUI suspect last month in the south-central Las Vegas Valley has died.

Copperfield says ‘no case to answer’ in sexual misconduct report

A motorcyclist injured in a crash involving a DUI suspect last month in the south-central Las Vegas Valley has died.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday that Pedro Mejia-Perez, 33, of Las Vegas died from his injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on April 28 south of the intersection of South Eastern and East Wigwam avenues.

Police said at the time that a 2020 Toyota Sienna operated by David Degood, 72, of Las Vegas was exiting a private drive onto Eastern and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2000 Yamaha V-Star XVS650. The front of the Yamaha struck the left front of the Toyota.

Mejia-Perez was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Degood remained at the crash scene and was booked on DUI-related charges.

Degood was released on his own recognizance on April 29. He is scheduled for a status hearing on July 8 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Mejia-Perez’s death marked the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.