Crime

Motorcyclist dies after crash involving DUI suspect

David Degood (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 

A motorcyclist injured in a crash involving a DUI suspect last month in the south-central Las Vegas Valley has died.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday that Pedro Mejia-Perez, 33, of Las Vegas died from his injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on April 28 south of the intersection of South Eastern and East Wigwam avenues.

Police said at the time that a 2020 Toyota Sienna operated by David Degood, 72, of Las Vegas was exiting a private drive onto Eastern and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound 2000 Yamaha V-Star XVS650. The front of the Yamaha struck the left front of the Toyota.

Mejia-Perez was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Degood remained at the crash scene and was booked on DUI-related charges.

Degood was released on his own recognizance on April 29. He is scheduled for a status hearing on July 8 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Mejia-Perez’s death marked the 67th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

llusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John L ...
David Copperfield denies new sexual misconduct allegations from 16 women
By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

More than half the women making allegations said that they were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents, which include claims that the magician drugged three women before he had sexual relations with them.

