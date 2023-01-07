Coroner IDs woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Rachel Ruiz-Izquierdo, 25, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound of the head.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at a business on the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified a woman fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday.

Rachel Ruiz-Izquierdo, 25, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound of the head on Wednesday around 7:55 a.m. outside her place of work in the 500 block of Pamalyn Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Police said her ex-boyfriend, Ubelquier Capote-Dominguez, 43, of Las Vegas, waited for her, shot her and then himself. Both were found dead outside a business near Bermuda and East Pilot roads.

The coroner Friday ruled Capote-Dominguez died by suicide from a gunshot wound of the head.

According to police, the pair had been in a long-term relationship that ended in the fall.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

