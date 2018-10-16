Crime

Coroner rules man’s death after fight was accidental overdose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 1:08 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2018 - 1:28 pm

A Las Vegas police homicide investigation was closed after the Clark County coroner’s office determined the July death of a man following a fistfight was an accidental drug overdose.

On July 22, officers received a call from 47-year-old Kevin Lee’s friend, who found him dead inside a home on the 600 block of Frederick Avenue, near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

The investigation revealed the man fought with an acquaintance at the home earlier in the afternoon. After the fight, police said, the man “was disoriented” and laid down to rest.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday released the man’s official cause and manner of death as accidental phencyclidine — commonly known as PCP — intoxication. PCP is a hallucinogen that causes a user to feel separated from that person’s body and surroundings, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Tuesday that Lee’s death would not be counted in the department’s 2018 homicide numbers.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

