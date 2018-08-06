15 states join Nevada in push to proceed with Dozier execution

Attorneys general from 15 different states filed court papers Monday supporting Nevada’s opposition to a drug company’s lawsuit that halted the execution of death row inmate Scott Dozier.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before District Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The company, Alvogen Inc., has argued that it would suffer irreparable harm if its drug, the sedative midazolam, were used in the lethal injection that was postponed on July 11.

In a 17-page amici curiae, or “friend of the court,” brief filed late Monday morning, the other states referenced a case from a year ago in Arkansas.

“Alvogen’s meritless claims mirror those rejected by the Arkansas Supreme Court,” the document states. “These lawsuits are nothing more than a procedural end-run around state laws designed to protect the execution process.”

Two weeks ago, the Nevada prison system asked the state’s high court to throw out a decision that stopped this month’s execution of the condemned killer hours before he was scheduled to die.

Lawyers for the Nevada attorney general’s office, representing the Department of Corrections, questioned whether the makers of a drug planned for use in the lethal injection could stop the death penalty, saying the issue was a matter of “nationwide public importance” that had never been considered in the state.

