Nevada prison system appeals ruling in Dozier’s execution

The Nevada prison system asked the state’s high court Wednesday to reverse a lower court judge’s decision in a drug company’s lawsuit that halted this month’s execution of condemned killer Scott Dozier hours before he was scheduled to die.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing about his execution at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The appeal was received shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Supreme Court’s website.

District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez barred the Nevada Department of Corrections from using one of the three drugs it had planned to include in Dozier’s lethal injection.

The 47-year-old two-time convicted murderer was to be executed at 8 p.m. July 11 at Ely State Prison with a drug combination never before used in capital punishment. It would have been the first execution in Nevada since 2006.

A week before the planned killing, the Department of Corrections disclosed its lethal injection procedures, revealing a protocol that included midazolam, a sedative banned in Arizona executions and decried by civil rights groups across the country.

Alvogen Inc. filed a lawsuit that accused the Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in the execution.

Dozier was sentenced to die in 2007 after first-degree murder and robbery convictions in the slaying of Jeremiah Miller.

The victim’s torso was found on April 25, 2002, in a suitcase that had been dumped in a trash bin at the Copper Sands apartment complex in the 8100 block of West Flamingo Road.

Dozier also had a prior murder conviction.

He was convicted of second-degree murder in the Arizona slaying of Jasen “Griffin” Greene and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2005, before he was brought to Nevada to face charges in Miller’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Alvogen Writ Petition File Stamped by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

