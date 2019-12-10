2 sentenced to life in prison in slaying of Henderson teen

Kody Harlan, 19, and Jaiden Caruso, 18, were found guilty in August of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Matthew Minkler.

Two teens convicted in the June 2018 slaying of a 17-year-old boy in an abandoned Henderson house were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Kody Harlan, 19, and Jaiden Caruso, 18, were found guilty in August of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Matthew Minkler. Harlan also was convicted of being an accessory to murder.

“As parents, we’re just not supposed to bury our children,” District Judge Douglas Herndon said when handing down the sentence. “Not in just situations that are preventable, but in situations that are just mind boggling.”

During the hearing, Matthew’s family — most of them wearing pink shirts that read, “Long live Matthew Minkler” — packed the courtroom gallery.

“Losing you has left me with a broken heart with no way of healing, just trying to make it to the next day,” said his older sister, Deseray Roberts. “This has left an empty hole in our family.”

On June 8, 2018, Matthew died surrounded by people he believed were his friends at a party in the abandoned house at 2736 Cool Lilac Ave.

“Matthew had a very trusting heart, and he was never good at seeing the ugly or the bad that some people possessed,” his mother, Jamie Minkler, said. “My Matthew just didn’t have that kind of heart.”

Prosecutors have said Caruso, 16 at the time, fired the fatal shot and afterward shared a video of Matthew’s body in a pool of blood on Snapchat while Harlan, 17 at the time, took cash from the victim’s pockets.

“Bro,” Caruso said in the Snapchat video, “I just caught a body.”

Police have said the pair returned to the house shortly afterward to clean up the scene and hide Matthew’s body inside a downstairs closet under a plastic sheet.

At trial, Harlan’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, conceded that his client was guilty of accessory to murder but pointed to Caruso for the more serious charges, arguing that Harlan was asleep on a couch in the living room at the time of the shooting.

Caruso’s lawyer Mace Yampolsky acknowledged to jurors that Caruso fired the .357-caliber revolver that killed Matthew, but the attorney blamed drugs and alcohol for the shooting.

“My deepest apologies to you and everyone who has suffered from the loss of Matthew,” Caruso said to Matthew’s family before he was sentenced. “There was no plan to hurt your son.”

When it was Harlan’s turn to speak, he read from a lengthy statement he had prepared, saying he “never thought in a million years” he could be convicted of first-degree murder for falling asleep on a couch.

Matthew was the youngest of six siblings and Jamie Minkler’s only son. He loved playing video games, was a Packers fan and his favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, according to his family.

In May, he would have graduated from Silverado High School, and he dreamed of one day starting his own company.

Matthew leaves behind his parents, siblings, three nieces and a 1-year-old nephew named for him.

