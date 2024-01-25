4 teens plead not guilty to Rancho High fatal beating

Four of the teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 17-year-old Rancho High School student pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

(Standing L to R) Defendant Treavion Randolph, Dontral Beaver, Gianna Robinson and Damien Hernandez stand as Judge Tierra Jones speaks with their lawyers during an initial arraignment in the Rancho High beating and death of Jonathan Lewis at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Four teenagers who have been indicted in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Thursday.

Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, are four of the nine teenagers who have been arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis. The four teens were indicted earlier this month on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

They are the only suspects who are currently facing charges as adults. The other teenagers who have been arrested remain in the juvenile court system.

Randolph, Beaver, Hernandez and Robinson all pleaded not guilty on Thursday during an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge Tierra Jones.

Beaver and Robinson invoked their right to a speedy trial, while the other two defendants waived that right.

Investigators have said Lewis was attacked by a group of up to 10 teenagers on Nov. 1 near Rancho High School’s campus. The fatal beating was captured on a video that showed the teens stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious. He died of his injuries six days later.

Jones ordered a status check on Feb. 22 in the District Court case. Randolph, Beaver and Robinson all remain in custody, while Hernandez has been released after posting bond on a $100,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.