Four teens indicted in fatal Rancho High beating

Four of the teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

The four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, from left, Dontral Beaver, 16, Treavion Randolph, 16, Damien Hernandez, 17, and Gianna Robinson, 17, leave the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A grand jury has indicted four teenagers with murder charges in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student, prosecutors said.

Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, were all indicted on Thursday with charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, said Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani.

The defendants are four of the nine teenagers who have been arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who police said was attacked near Rancho High School in November.

Prosecutors are expected to present the indictment to a judge during a court hearing on Friday morning.

A preliminary hearing, where a judge hears testimony in open court and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday but was called off due to the grand jury indictment.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich, who represents Robinson, said that he would have preferred for the judge to hold a preliminary hearing in open court. Grand jury proceedings are instead held in secret outside the presence of defense attorneys.

“I am concerned the DA chose to take this case and proceed behind closed doors,” Draskovich said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Cases for Randolph, Beaver, Hernandez and Robinson were all sent to the adult court system due to the teenagers’ ages. Five other teenagers who were arrested in connection with Lewis’ death have remained in the juvenile court system, where a judge has yet to determine if they should face charges as adults.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

